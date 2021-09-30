DPS discuss Del Rio migrant surge at weekly briefing in Weslaco

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department is expected to discuss the Del Rio migrant surge during its weekly briefing in Weslaco Thursday morning.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon and Lt. Colonel Kelley will give an overview of operations conducted to secure the area around the port of entry in Del Rio, according to a news release.

DPS held its first weekly briefing to provide updates on Operation Lone Star on Sept. 16.