DPS: Driver dies after semitrailer crashes in Starr County

The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating a fatal crash one-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer.

DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the crash happened on FM 1017 and FM 755 in La Gloria in Starr County at around midnight Wednesday.

She said preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Kenworth semitrailer, driven by 36-year-old Juan Carlos Mendoza Jr., from Donna, was carrying diesel and traveling westbound in FM 1017 when it disregarded a stop sign.

The trailer struck a fence and a tree, which prevented it from hitting an occupied home. No one inside the home was injured. Mendoza died at the scene from his injuries.

Hernandez said the crash caused nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel to spill, and a hazmat crew responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.