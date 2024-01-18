DPS: Fatal Granjeno crash the latest in rise in teen smugglers

Human smuggling committed by minors is on the rise in Hidalgo County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The latest case of this happened Wednesday night when 16-year-old Hugo Andres Sifuentes was killed in a crash near the city of Granjeno.

DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the department suspects human smuggling was involved.

Hernandez says both of Sifuentes’ passengers were in the country illegally.

“They need to keep in mind that also Gov. Abbott did increase the penalties for human smuggling, now it's a minimum mandatory to serve 10 years in jail for engaging in this type of activity,” Hernandez said.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios says human smuggling by minors is a major issue in the county.

"These people that are transporting aliens are hiring our youth, 'cause they do it for two, three hundred dollars,” Palacios said. “The reason they target youth is a lot of times these organizations don't want to be charged in federal. And if you're under the age of 18, the federals won't pick it up and the state will pick it up.”

The punishment for human smuggling can range from two to ten years in jail. If someone dies or gets seriously hurt, the punishment can be up to 99 years.

Palacios says he often prosecutes human smugglers, adding that if you or your teen is approached by one of these criminal organizations, don’t hesitate to reach out, law enforcement can help.

