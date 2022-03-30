x

DPS: Harlingen man dies after auto-pedestrian crash

7 hours 53 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 6:36 AM March 30, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A Harlingen man died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The deadly auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Wilson Road, east of South Fork Drive in Primera. 

Preliminary investigation reveals a red Chevrolet Camaro was driving eastbound when a pedestrian failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Camaro. 

The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Ursino Ramirez of Harlingen, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, DPS said.  

Troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days