DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday.

RELATED: Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars

Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gutierrez has been charged with driving while intoxicated. DPS says Gutierrez was driving over the speed limit and crashed into several parked trucks at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing.

RELATED: Surveillance video captures moment vehicle rolls over outside Edinburg-area shop, owners react

Four of the damaged trucks belonged to the business' customers.

Gutierrez and the man riding with her in the SUV were not seriously hurt.