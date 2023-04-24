DPS investiga choque entre un automovil y un peatón en Alamo
En Alamo autoridades investigan la muerte de una persona luego de ser atropellado.
Según autoridades, los hechos ocurrieron en Tower Road justo al norte de Sioux Road.
Los investigadores dicen que un hombre fue encontrado en una zanja de drenaje cercana después de ser atropellado por un coche. Cerca de él había un carrito de compras de una tienda local.
Si usted tiene alguna información llame al 956-565-7600.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Collected soil sample results delay reopening of SH 550 in Olmito
-
Severe weather sends locals hunting for their boats
-
Some Valley residents still without power as AEP continues restoration efforts
-
Self-defense classes hosted by Premier Martial Arts in Edinburg
-
Heart of the Valley: Living with diabetes
Sports Video
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run
-
'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free
-
Sharyland Sending Three Guys to the 5A State Tennis Tournament