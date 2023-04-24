x

DPS investiga choque entre un automovil y un peatón en Alamo

7 hours 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 12:44 PM April 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV

En Alamo autoridades investigan la muerte de una persona luego de ser atropellado.

Según autoridades, los hechos ocurrieron en Tower Road justo al norte de Sioux Road.

Los investigadores dicen que un hombre fue encontrado en una zanja de drenaje cercana después de ser atropellado por un coche. Cerca de él había un carrito de compras de una tienda local.

Si usted tiene alguna información llame al 956-565-7600.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

