DPS investiga un accidente de vuelco de un vehículo cerca de Edinburg
Un accidente en el que volcó un solo vehículo provocó el cierre de algunos carriles en dirección sur de la US 281, según la portavoz del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas, sargento María Hernández.
Hernández indicó que el accidente ocurrió al norte de Edinburg, cerca de Linn, al norte de la carretera El Rucio. Solo un carril en dirección sur está abierto al tráfico mientras el DPS investiga el accidente.
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DPS) respondió al vuelco que también impactó a una unidad de policías estatales, según Hernández. Un anciano resultó herido y fue trasladado a un hospital local; el policía estatal resultó ileso.
