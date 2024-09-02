x

DPS Investigates Rollover Accident in Hidalgo Co.

6 years 3 weeks 2 days ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 August 10, 2018 12:05 PM August 10, 2018 in News

NEAR SAN CARLOS – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a rollover that ended with a vehicle inside a canal and one person hurt.

Officials say the accident happened in the San Carlos area off of Highway 107.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

