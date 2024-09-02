DPS Investigates Rollover Accident in Hidalgo Co.
NEAR SAN CARLOS – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a rollover that ended with a vehicle inside a canal and one person hurt.
Officials say the accident happened in the San Carlos area off of Highway 107.
We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Watch the video above for more information.
