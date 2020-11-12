DPS investigating a one vehicle fatal crash in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Edinburg.

According to a news release by The Texas Department of Public Safety, "One vehicle fatal crash occurred today at approximately 7:35 a.m. on FM 3520 south of Miller Road north of Edinburg."

Two men were traveling on FM 3250 south of Miller Road when their white colored Chevrolet Silverado lost control — causing it to roll over.

DPS said the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene and passenger was transported to DHR in Edinburg with major injuries.

Watch the video for the full story.