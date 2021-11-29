DPS investigating deadly crash in Linn

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Linn.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. 281 in Linn, according to a news release from DPS.

Preliminary investigation reveals a gold Saturn was approaching the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms when it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a commercial truck traveling west on Floral Road.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver will be released pending the notification of next of kin, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.