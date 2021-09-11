DPS investigating deadly one-vehicle crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

Troopers are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Owassa Road east of Tower Road, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Owassa Road when, for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the roadway and was ejected.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.