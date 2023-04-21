DPS investigating fatal collision north of Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal collision north of Edinburg that killed an unidentified man, according to a news release.

The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred 25 miles north of Edinburg on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. when a 2014 Nissan Sentra drove southbound on the north bound lanes of the U.S. 281 and collided with a 2021 Lexus GX460, according to a news release.

The male driver of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries at the scene, DPS stated in the news release.

The driver of the Lexus was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, DPS said.

DPS Troopers continue to investigate the crash