DPS investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Alamo

A man died Friday evening following a one-vehicle crash in Alamo, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.

The crash happened after a vehicle traveling on Moore Road west of Whalen Road drove off the roadway at around 7:45 p.m. and went airborne. The vehicle drive through a residential fence where it stopped, according to a DPS news release.

The unidentified driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash and will release the driver’s identity after the notification of next of kin.