DPS investigating fatal three-vehicle crash in Cameron County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on SH 48 in Cameron County when a 2003 Ford Ranger was stationary facing south without lights on the eastbound lanes of the road “for unknown reasons,” according to a news release.

A 2005 GMC Sierra traveling eastbound on the outside lanes collided with the Ford Ranger. The impact of that crash caused the Ford Ranger to move onto the westbound lanes of SH 48, where it crashed with a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound, the news release stated.

“The driver of the Ford was ejected and was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the news release stated.

Further details of the investigation are pending notification of next of kin, DPs spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo added.