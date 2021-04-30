DPS: Lyford man killed in overnight auto-pedestrian crash

A 41-year-old Lyford man died in an overnight crash, the agency announced.

Ronald James Whitlock succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking toward a mailbox, the agency said in a Friday news release.

The crash happened Thursday, April 29 at 10:06 p.m. on F.M. 498, approximately eight miles east of Lyford.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was walking east on the eastbound lane, in unlighted conditions, towards a mailbox,” the agency said in the news release. “A 2016 Black Dodge Dart (occupied by one female driver only) was traveling eastbound on F.M. 498 [in unlighted conditions] and struck the pedestrian.”

The unidentified driver was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the release.

No other information was available.