DPS: Man dies in one-vehicle accident in Alton
A man died in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Alton.
Preliminary investigation revealed Alton police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Pontiac Grand AM, according to a news release.
The driver, identified as 39-year-old Bruce Theodore Garcia from Belton, failed to yield to law enforcement and drove through a cul-de-sac. The Pontiac then struck an embankment of a canal on Los Ebanos Road, causing it to roll over, according to the release.
Garcia died at the scene after succumbing to his injuries, according to the release.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety continue to investigate the crash.
