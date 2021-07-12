DPS Mandates New Distracted Driving Courses

MCALLEN – Beginning Sept. 1, anyone between the ages of 18 to 25 and who wants to get their driver’s license will have to take a one hour online distracted driving course.

Thousands of accidents in Texas are due to distracted driving, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The courses, intended for beginners only, will attempt to add another layer of awareness to the dangers of distracted driving.

Instructor Joe Hernandez with Driving Zone Driving School in McAllen said he makes a point of putting emphasis on distracted driving to his students.

“We spend a lot of time on the dangers of what can happen and what no to do behind the wheel,” he said.

Hernandez said even something as simple as drinking a bottle water while driving is considered distracted driving.

Those already holding a driver’s license will not need to complete the course.