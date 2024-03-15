DPS officials reminding the public to stay safe on the road during spring break

A recent increase in car crashes near South Padre Island is being caused in part by tired drivers, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS has also seen a rise in single-vehicle rollover crashes, department spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she wants to remind spring breakers that drowsy driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, adding that with spring break underway and holy week approaching, more families will be on the road.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows there were over 800 alcohol-related crashes during the spring break holiday across the state in 2022.

Over 40 people died in those crashes, and 90 people were seriously hurt.

“It's so easy to consume alcohol and get behind the wheel, but that's where you should be responsible for your actions and plan ahead,” Hernandez said. “If you do get an arrest for DWI with a child, then that is a state jail felony. You can receive a jail time anywhere from up to two years, and your license can be suspended."

According to Texas law, those caught driving while intoxicated can be fined up to $10,000.

They can also face a charge of intoxication manslaughter if they kill someone in a DWI-related crash. Those convicted of that charge can face up to 20 years in jail and a $20,000 fine.

There are also consequences for drivers who kill parents in a drunk driving crash.

Bentley’s Law went into effect on September 2023. The law requires convicted drunk drivers to pay child support for children of the victims of a fatal DWI crash until they are 18 years old.

Hernandez encourages anyone that's going to be drinking to make sure and have a plan in place to get a safe ride home.