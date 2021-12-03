DPS: One dead in rollover in Starr County

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal rollover that left one person dead in Starr County.

The one-vehicle wreck occurred at nearly 8 a.m. Friday on F.M. 755 north of F.M. 1017 in La Gloria where a gray Ford F-150 failed to yield to law enforcement, according to a news release from DPS.

The driver evaded law enforcement and traveled southbound on F.M. 755 at a high rate of speed, the release stated.

“Due to the driver's reckless driving and excessive speed, he lost control of the Ford and rolled over,” the release stated.

The passenger, Faustino Cabrera Cardoso, 48, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver, 23-year-old Francisco Arzate Avilez, was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest detention, causing death, the release stated.

Avilez was booked at the Starr County Jail, according to the release.