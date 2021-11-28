DPS: One dead, several hospitalized after crash in Hidalgo County

Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A man died after a two-vehicle collision in Hidalgo County on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fatal crash occurred at approximately 12:17 a.m. after investigators say a 1997 Ford Taurus traveling northbound lost control, entered a side skid into the southbound lanes of FM 1423, and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu near Minnesota Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to take evasive action to the left and collided with the Ford.

Officials said the driver and the four occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

"The driver of the Ford was not secured by a safety belt and was partially ejected and sustained major injuries," the news release stated.

Officials say the man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology results are pending, the news release stated.