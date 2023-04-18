DPS pursuit ends in single-vehicle crash, four immigrants being detained in McAllen
A driver is in custody following a Tuesday morning pursuit with the Texas Department of Public Safety along the expressway in McAllen that ended with the vehicle crashing.
Four immigrants found in the vehicle in the vehicle were also detained, according to DPS.
DPS attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver evaded law enforcement and crashed into a concrete barrier, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said.
DPS arrested the driver and found four immigrants in the vehicle who were released to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.
The driver doesn't appear to be a U.S. citizen, Montalvo added.
No injuries were reported in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.
