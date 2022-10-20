x

DPS responds to train collision in San Benito

By: Stefany Rosales

A vehicle was engulfed in flames Thursday when it collided with a train in San Benito, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened when the female driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way to the train near Williams and Cemetery roads, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said in a statement.

The driver and her child were treated by EMS at the scene, Montalvo said, adding that no injuries were reported.

