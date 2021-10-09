DPS Search for One of Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives

WESLACO - DPS believes one of Texas’ most wanted fugitives could be hiding out near the Rio Grande Valley.

Authorities said 36-year-old Freddie Alaniz is wanted for murder and other charges.

In February of 2006, Alaniz was arrested in Zavala County for sexual assault of a child. He made bail, but did not appear for trial after.

Two days later, Alaniz was arrested after stabbing a man during a fight. The suspect made bail, but fled one more time.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on Alaniz’s whereabouts can call the State Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-8477.