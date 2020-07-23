DPS traffic stop in Cameron County leads to rescue of runaway child
A DPS traffic stop resulted in the rescue of a runaway child reported out of Cameron County.
A Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper arrested a man and rescued a 14-year-old female that had been reported as a runaway by the Brownsville Police Department.
On Tuesday, a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a black Nissan Murano traveling north on US 77 and Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville for a traffic violation.
The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued, resulting in the Nissan crashing into a residence, according to a Texas DPS press release.
The 14-year-old female traveled as a passenger and was released to the custody of a legal guardian with the assistance of the Brownsville Police Department.
The driver, Jesus Arroyo Ramirez, 22, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to identify and harboring a runaway child.
According to the press release, the Texas Rangers Division is assisting with the investigation regarding the relationship between Ramirez and the teenager.
