DPS: Trooper injured, 16-year-old driver in custody following chase in Hidalgo County

A 16-year-old driver was arrested Friday afternoon following a chase in Hidalgo County that injured two people, including a state trooper.

The chase started at about 2 p.m. in Sullivan City after a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

The driver refused to stop, Olivarez said.

The trooper crashed in La Joya near Expressway 83 and Tabasco Road and suffered minor injuries, Olivarez said.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with human smuggling. He was smuggling six people who were referred to U.S. border Patrol, according to Olivarez.

A 17-year-old driver in another vehicle was injured in a separate crash, Olivarez added.