DPS trooper, two men hospitalized after crash in Brownsville

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and two men were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville, according to DPS.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the agency said in a news release.

The crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. when a DPS patrol unit traveling northbound on FM 1419 approached the intersection on Maverick Road. A tan Chevrolet S10 traveling southbound failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and collided with the DPS patrol unit, causing it to roll over, the news release stated.

The trooper and the two occupants of the Chevrolet were hospitalized with minor injuries.

In the news release, DPS urged the public to drink responsibly and provided safety tips for Labor Day Weekend.

“Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger,” DPS stated in the release. “Alcohol impairs the mental and physical faculties to safely operate a motor vehicle, so please plan ahead or stay where you are at.”