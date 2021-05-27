DPS urges safe travel for Memorial Day weekend

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public safety are urging Valley drivers to be careful this Memorial Day weekend following two deadly crashes the agency responded to this month.

"We cannot urge it enough, to take all the safety precautions in place when you are driving,” said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesperson for DPS.

The Texas Department of Transportation recently showed a 16 percent spike in state highway fatalities caused by unbuckled drivers.

Olivarez said it’s important to be careful because there’s more people on the road.

"Because of the holidays, people are off from work, from school, so there is a spike when there is more traffic on the roadways,” Olivarez said.

In the Valley, there has already been an increased presence of troopers due to Operation Lone Star, an initiative launched by Gov. Greg Abbott in March to get more troopers to help Border Patrol following an increase of migrant crossings.

“As the majority of people know, right now we are dealing with the border situation,” Olivarez said. “We are having more increased presence of DPS troopers on the roadways. While we have other troopers working the border, we will have other troopers focused more on traffic enforcement."

DPS is urging drivers to buckle up, stay alert and drive safe.

DPS also suggests finding designated drivers over the weekend, if needed, and to have backup plans.

