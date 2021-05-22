DPS: Vehicle pursuit leads to seized firearms

Photo Credit: DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez

16 firearms and nearly 3,520 rounds of ammunition were seized by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Friday near La Joya.

According to a DPS news release, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a gray Honda passenger vehicle traveling west on U.S. 83 near La Joya for a traffic violation.

“The driver refused to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended with the apprehension of the driver,” DPS said in the release. “The trooper discovered numerous firearms and ammunition within the vehicle resulting in the seizure of 16 firearms and 3,520 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition.”

The firearms included high-powered fully automatic rifles, shotguns, handguns and a 50-caliber rifle believed to be destined for Mexico, DPS stated.

The driver is currently facing weapon charges.