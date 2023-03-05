Drainage improvements in Harlingen underway
Residents of Harlingen may have noticed construction on some streets.
The city is getting ready for any upcoming rain by making improvements to their drainage system. One project was just completed on the corner of Jackson Avenue and C Street, a problem area when it rains.
"This project was because we have a photo in our file of waist high water in this intersection from one of the terrible storms several years ago," Harlingen Assistant City Manager of External Services Craig Cook said. "This and other areas just need more drainage capacity. It's as simple as that."
The city said that the project took several months to construct and cost $179,000 which was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
More drainage projects are expected to begin construction in Harlingen that will continue into next year.
More News
News Video
-
Pre-trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper in Edinburg set for...
-
Distemper outbreak forces Palm Valley Animal Society to euthanize sick dogs
-
UTRGV hosts 2023 Hall of Fame and Honor Induction ceremony
-
Drainage improvements in Harlingen underway
-
Queen Isabella Causeway maintenance project wrapping up
Sports Video
-
UTRGV hosts 2023 Hall of Fame and Honor Induction ceremony
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals