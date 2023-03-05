Drainage improvements in Harlingen underway

Residents of Harlingen may have noticed construction on some streets.

The city is getting ready for any upcoming rain by making improvements to their drainage system. One project was just completed on the corner of Jackson Avenue and C Street, a problem area when it rains.

"This project was because we have a photo in our file of waist high water in this intersection from one of the terrible storms several years ago," Harlingen Assistant City Manager of External Services Craig Cook said. "This and other areas just need more drainage capacity. It's as simple as that."

The city said that the project took several months to construct and cost $179,000 which was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

More drainage projects are expected to begin construction in Harlingen that will continue into next year.