Drive-thru lab for COVID-19 testing to be available in Starr County

Starr County Memorial Hospital is working to open a drive-thru specimen collection facility for COVID-19 testing.



Dr. Jose Vasquez, Starr County Memorial Hospital Board President, had a presentation earlier Tuesday at the hospital. He showed pictures of what the outdoor facility will look like. It’ll be a temporary tent where cars can drive up as health officials come to them to collect a specimen sample. That sample will be sent to a private lab for testing.



People will not be able to request a test on-demand. They will need to take a doctor’s order that affirms they meet criteria for testing and that they do not have other illnesses that have similar symptoms.



They plan to have the structure set up within 24 to 48 hours. The tests will be done free of charge.