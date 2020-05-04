x

Driver airlifted to hospital after police chase in Alamo

4 hours 5 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 May 04, 2020 6:40 AM May 04, 2020 in News - Local

A driver in Alamo was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday after a police chase ended in a crash.

The incident happened near Alamo and Curve Road near Edinburg.

There was also a passenger inside the vehicle – there is no word on their status.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days