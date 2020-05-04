Driver airlifted to hospital after police chase in Alamo
A driver in Alamo was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday after a police chase ended in a crash.
The incident happened near Alamo and Curve Road near Edinburg.
There was also a passenger inside the vehicle – there is no word on their status.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg man shares coronavirus recovery story
-
Valley Make-A-Wish chapter adapts to challenges amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after police chase in Alamo
-
HOV: Helping the RGV Food Pantry meet increasing demand
-
Visitors return to South Padre Island, local businesses reopen