Driver arraigned in connection with hit-and-run crash in Edinburg
A 66-year-old man was charged with failure to stop and render aid after officials said he fled the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash.
Jose Espinoza was arrested Tuesday after crashing into a cyclist near University Drive and Sugar Road and driving away, according to Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.
PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg police: Man arrested after striking cyclist with vehicle and fleeing the scene
Espinoza was located near Edinburg City Hall and arrested, Lerma stated in a news release.
The cyclist suffered minor injuries.
Espinoza was arraigned on the failure to stop and render aid charge and had his bond set at $35,000, Lerma said.
