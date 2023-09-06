Driver arraigned in connection with hit-and-run crash in Edinburg

A 66-year-old man was charged with failure to stop and render aid after officials said he fled the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash.

Jose Espinoza was arrested Tuesday after crashing into a cyclist near University Drive and Sugar Road and driving away, according to Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

Espinoza was located near Edinburg City Hall and arrested, Lerma stated in a news release.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Espinoza was arraigned on the failure to stop and render aid charge and had his bond set at $35,000, Lerma said.