Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Mission released from hospital

A driver facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mission that killed a 37-year-old mother was released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson with the Mission Police Department.

The unidentified driver was arrested and hospitalized early Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores.

A Mission police officer witnessed the vehicle driven by the suspect disregard a stop sign and collide with a silver 2015 Ford Explorer at the intersection of Mayberry Road and W. Griffin Parkway, Flores said.

The vehicle contained a family of five. The 37-year-old mother succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the 42-year-old father was hospitalized in critical condition and two of their teen children were hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver fled on foot after the crash and “appeared intoxicated” when he was found, Flores said.

The alleged drunk driver is currently in custody and will be arraigned at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, where he is expected to face charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

His identity will be released to the public after his arraignment, Flores added.