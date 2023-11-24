Driver charged following Edcouch police chase

Edward Resendez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail.

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase with a child in the vehicle he was driving.

Edward Resendez was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges of endangering a child, marijuana possession, reckless driving and evading arrest, court records show.

A juvenile is in custody in connection with the chase, according to the Edcouch Police Department.

The chase started in Edcouch on Lackland Street near Mile 3 Road when Edcouch police officers responded to a disturbance in the area and saw Resendez and the juvenile in the area with a gun, police said.

Resendez and the juvenile fled from the scene in the vehicle with a child in it and were caught in Mercedes.

The juvenile is in custody at the Hidalgo County juvenile detention center.

Resendez remains behind bars on a $145,000 bond.