Driver detained in connection with fatal shooting after crash near Alton, sheriff’s office says

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Alton that witnesses say occurred after a crash, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to south of the Mile 4 Line Friday shortly before 1 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

“Witnesses advised they heard a loud crash, two men arguing and then gunshots before a vehicle left the area,” the news release stated.

The adult male victim that was shot was declared deceased.

Officers with the Alton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and detained the driver, according to the release.

Those with any information on the crash are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.