x

Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer carrying produce rolls over in San Juan

2 hours 32 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, November 12 2022 Nov 12, 2022 November 12, 2022 7:14 PM November 12, 2022 in News - Local
KRGV photo

The San Juan Police Department is investigating after an 18-wheeler truck loaded with produced rolled over Saturday, hospitalizing the driver.

Police responded to the rollover at around 2 p.m. near South Stewart road and Balli Street. The driver was ejected from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

The rollover was not caused by the weather, police added

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days