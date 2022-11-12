Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer carrying produce rolls over in San Juan
The San Juan Police Department is investigating after an 18-wheeler truck loaded with produced rolled over Saturday, hospitalizing the driver.
Police responded to the rollover at around 2 p.m. near South Stewart road and Balli Street. The driver was ejected from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
The rollover was not caused by the weather, police added
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in theft of car parts
-
Space heater safety tips to consider as cold front arrives
-
Organizations struggling to identify migrant remains
-
Valley businessman shares his military experience