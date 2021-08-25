Driver in Chain-Reaction Crash Involving School Bus Arrested

NEAR EDINBURG – State authorities say a driver was arrested for causing a five-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, an Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District school bus was loading students on Monte Cristo Road and traffic was at standstill.

The driver of a Ford Fusion traveling westbound failed to stop and crashed into a car, causing a chain reaction with three other vehicles.

Trooper investigators say the driver kept going and hit the school bus. The driver then got out of the car and fled on foot.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eighteen students on board the bus were not injured.