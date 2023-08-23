Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Valley man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission was sentenced to 10 years in prison, court records show.

Records show Jose Martin Vela pled guilty to one count of intoxication manslaughter on Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Vela was charged in connection with the Jan. 16, 2023 crash that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Mission woman and hospitalized her husband and two of her children.

An officer with the Mission Police Department witnessed the vehicle driven by Vela disregard a stop sign and collide with a silver 2015 Ford Explorer at the intersection of Mayberry Road and W. Griffin Parkway, according to police.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while her husband hospitalized in critical condition and two of their teen children were hospitalized in serious condition.

The husband is still recovering from the accident but is expected to be OK, police said on Wednesday.

Vela fled the scene on foot and “appeared intoxicated” when he was found, police said.

According to court documents, Vela will be given jail credit for the 218 days he spent in custody.