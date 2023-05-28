Driver in fatal 2021 Pharr apartment complex crash sentenced to 15 years in prison

A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to two manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal June 2021 crash in Pharr was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Jesus Cruz was also sentenced to five years in prison on a second charge of intoxication assault, which will run concurrently with the 15-year sentence.

Police say a black Chevy Equinox was speeding when the driver, identified as Cruz, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an apartment complex on the 200 block of North Veterans Boulevard on June 28, 2021.

A 16-year-old teen and a 12-year-old boy were inside the apartment and were hit by the vehicle. The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.