Driver in fatal crash in Linn identified

The driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Linn has been identified by authorities.

Preliminary investigation reveals a gold Saturn was approaching the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. 281 in Linn, when it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a commercial truck traveling west on Floral Road, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

RELATED: DPS investigating deadly crash in Linn

Eldon Olney Libby, the 90-year-old driver of the Saturn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the Saturn was taken to DHR Health for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured, the release stated.