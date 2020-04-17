DSHS confirms eighth case of coronavirus in Willacy County

The Department of State Health Services announced Friday that one more person in Willacy County had tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total to eight cases in the county.

According to a DSHS release, the eighth case is a woman in her 20s who is not considered a travel-related case.

“The patient is currently isolated,” according to DSHS. “DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.”