Texas DSHS: More than 80 providers in RGV to receive Pfizer's pediatric vaccine

Photo credit: MGN Online /Heather Hazzan / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0 /Pfizer / CC BY 2.0

Texas will receive more than 1.3 million doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday.

The vaccine will be shipped to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.

More than 80 providers in the Rio Grande Valley will receive the pediatric vaccine, according to the state's initial pediatric vaccine allocation.

According to DSHS, the pediatric vaccine comes in a different formulation from the vaccine approved for adults, so it is important to seek out providers who have received the pediatric vaccine when getting children in the 5-11 age group vaccinated.

The following Valley providers will receive the pediatric vaccine:

Note: Addresses are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination is occurring. This list does not include doses sent to pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program. For the full list, click here.