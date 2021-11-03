Texas DSHS: More than 80 providers in RGV to receive Pfizer's pediatric vaccine
Texas will receive more than 1.3 million doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday.
The vaccine will be shipped to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.
More than 80 providers in the Rio Grande Valley will receive the pediatric vaccine, according to the state's initial pediatric vaccine allocation.
According to DSHS, the pediatric vaccine comes in a different formulation from the vaccine approved for adults, so it is important to seek out providers who have received the pediatric vaccine when getting children in the 5-11 age group vaccinated.
The following Valley providers will receive the pediatric vaccine:
Note: Addresses are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination is occurring. This list does not include doses sent to pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program. For the full list, click here.
|Provider name
|City
|County
|Doses Allocated
|Central Administration Building BISD
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|4,200
|St. Anthony Family Clinic
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|1,200
|Mindful Pediatrics
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|900
|Brownsville Kiddie Health Center
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|600
|Valley Doctors Clinic of Brownsville, PLLC
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|600
|Brownsville Childrens Clinic
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|600
|Healthy Tots of Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Advanced Urgent Care of Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Uptown Clinic PLLC
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Triangle Specialized Family Clinic
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|ABC Pediatrics- Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Boys And Girls Pediatric Clinic- Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|The Children's Doctor
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Valleywide Pharmacy and DME Inc
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Brownsville Community Health Center
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Salinas Pharmacy
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|1,200
|City of Harlingen
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|900
|Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|900
|Muniz Rio Grande Pharmacy
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|300
|DSHS Harlingen (RE)
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|300
|Julian F Alvarez MD Pediatric Clinic
|Los Fresnos
|Cameron
|300
|Los Fresnos Pharmacy
|Los Fresnos
|Cameron
|300
|CCDHHS San Benito Nursing Office
|San Benito
|Cameron
|3,000
|Salinas Pharmacy Inc
|San Benito
|Cameron
|1,200
|Batta Pediatric Clinic, PA
|San Benito
|Cameron
|300
|The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
|San Benito
|Cameron
|300
|Alaniz Pediatric
|Alamo
|Hidalgo
|300
|Donna Children's Clinic
|Donna
|Hidalgo
|300
|All Star children's Care LLC
|Donna
|Hidalgo
|300
|Edinburg CISD Health Services Dept
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|13,800
|DHR Health
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|8,100
|LHD Hidalgo County Health Department
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|2,100
|UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Conquest Plaza Pharmacy
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|600
|Valley Kidz Clinic
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Quick Penny Investments LLC
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Genoa Healthcare Edinburg
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Daniella Rodriguez-Rico MD PA
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Edinburg Children's Clinic
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Valley Pediatric Clinic- Edinburg
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Advanced Kids Care PA
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Gobina's Pharmacy Services LLC
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Torres Family Pharmacy LLC
|Elsa
|Hidalgo
|300
|Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic La Joya
|La Joya
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Saenz Medical Pharmacy of Penitas, Inc
|La Joya
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|McAllen ISD
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|3,900
|All Children Pediatric Clinic PA
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Saenz Medical Pharmacy Nolana
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Turtle Healthcare Group LLC
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|900
|G. Scot Johnson Pediatrics
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|600
|Pediatric Associates at Ridge
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|600
|Pediatric Center at Renaissance
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Enrique Caceres MD PA
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Felici Pediatric Clinic
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Lee's Pharmacy & Medical Equipment
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Mercedes Children Clinic RGV Group
|Mercedes
|Hidalgo
|300
|Medical Mart & DME
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Shalom Pediatrics
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|R Sergio Ramirez MD PA- Mission
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|600
|Family Health Center- Mission
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|600
|RGV Pediatric Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Mission Children's Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Filosa Children's Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Valley Pediatric Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Alton Childrens Care
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Advanced Kids Care 2
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Pharr Childrens Day and Night Clinic
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|4,800
|Babies and Childrens Clinic
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|1,800
|Norma Iglesias MD & Associates
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|300
|Family Medical Day & Night Clinic
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|300
|Hemmanuel Pharmacy LLC
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|300
|Norma Iglesias MD And Associates
|San Juan
|Hidalgo
|300
|RGV Vax
|Weslaco
|Hidalgo
|6,000
|RGV Adult & Internal Medicine Specialists
|Weslaco
|Hidalgo
|600
|Mid Valley Pediatrics & Allergy Center
|Weslaco
|Hidalgo
|300
|Linos Pharmacy 2
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|1,800
|Popular Pharmacy
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|1,200
|Canales Medical Services
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|300
|Pediatric Practice Association- RGC
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|200
|Lino's Pharmacy
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|3,900
|Roma Pediatric Clinic
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|300
|Raymondville Pediatrics
|Raymondville
|Willacy
|300