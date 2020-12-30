DSP advise people to always keep safety in mind when driving ATVs
Driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) can be thrilling, but Texas State Troopers are reminding people of the consequences that can result when not being careful.
"We've seen an increase in ATV activity which includes reckless driving, crashes and to include fatality crashes as well," DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez said.
Olivares said DPS wants to remind people that it is illegal to drive an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway and that they are designed to be driven on private property for recreational or work-related situations.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
DSP advise people to always keep safety in mind when driving ATVs
-
Valley man seeking disability accommodations on border gates on his property
-
Law enforcement officials warn of the dangers of celebratory gunfire
-
Some Valley doctors say boosting Vitamin D intake could help curve COVID-19...
-
The wait continues for coronavirus vaccine shipment in Willacy County