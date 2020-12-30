x

DSP advise people to always keep safety in mind when driving ATVs

By: Marisol Villarreal

Driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) can be thrilling, but Texas State Troopers are reminding people of the consequences that can result when not being careful.

"We've seen an increase in ATV activity which includes reckless driving, crashes and to include fatality crashes as well," DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez said.

Olivares said DPS wants to remind people that it is illegal to drive an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway and that they are designed to be driven on private property for recreational or work-related situations. 

