Duncanville holds at No. 2 in 6A after loss to Florida power

By The

Associated Press



Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Willis, 48-21 1

2 Duncanville (1-1) L: IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-14 2

3 Katy (3-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-3 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Del Valle, 58-0 4

5 Allen (2-0) Idle 5

6 DeSoto (1-0) Idle 6

7 Lake Travis (2-0) W: San Marcos, 58-3 8

8 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Aldine Davis, 33-6 9

9 Cy-Fair (3-0) W: Houston Stratford, 45-0 10

10 Denton Guyer (2-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20 11

11 Cedar Hill (1-0) Idle 12

12 Rockwall (3-0) W: Southlake Carroll, 44-42 13

13 Southlake Carroll (1-1) L: Rockwall, 42-44 7

14 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0) W: Houston Langham Creek, 42-8 14

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2) Idle 15

16 Humble Atascocita (0-1) Idle 16

17 Katy Tompkins (3-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 55-0 17

18 Midland Lee (3-0) W: Belton, 26-7 18

19 Prosper (2-0) Idle 19

20 Pearland (3-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 17-7 20

21 SA Northside Brandeis (2-0) W: SA MacArthur, 35-7 21

22 Lewisville Marcus (3-0) W: Keller Central, 49-10 22

23 Katy Taylor (3-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 31-14 24

24 Arlington (2-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 49-27 25

25 Arlington Martin (2-1) W: Temple, 43-25 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, forfeit 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (1-0) W: Coppell, 42-36 2

3 Lancaster (1-0) W: Dallas Samuell, 81-0 3

4 Richmond Foster (1-0) Idle 4

5 Manvel (2-0) W: Alief Taylor, 35-13 5

6 Cedar Park (3-0) W: Georgetown, 56-24 6

7 Longview (2-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 37-14 7

8 Lubbock Coronado (3-0) W: Odessa, 49-0 9

9 Frisco Lone Star (1-2) W: Frisco Heritage, 73-21 10

10 CC Veterans Memorial (3-0) W: Victoria East, 61-7 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Ennis (2-0) W: Waxahachie, 38-0 1

2 Aledo (2-0) Idle 2

3 College Station A&M Consolidated (3-0) W: San Angelo Central, 40-35 3

4 WF Rider (3-0) W: WF Hirschi, 48-0 4

5 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Galena Park, 62-0 5

6 Frisco (3-0) W: Lake Dallas, 39-3 6

7 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Flower Mound, 18-13 7

8 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Forney, 49-10 10

9 Lubbock Cooper (2-1) W: Wolfforth Frenship, 20-14 9

10 Liberty Hill (3-0) W: Austin Crockett, 76-0 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Argyle (6-0) W: Anna, 45-7 1

2 Lampasas (4-0) W: Taylor, 59-0 2

3 Waco La Vega (5-1) W: Stephenville, 42-24 3

4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-1) W: Beeville Jones, 56-35 4

5 CC Calallen (4-2) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 52-13 5

6 Canyon (6-0) W: Andrews, 45-14 6

7 Melissa (5-1) Idle 7

8 Springtown (6-1) W: Lake Worth, 44-14 8

9 El Campo (4-1) W: Stafford, 35-13 9

10 Paris (4-3) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 50-0 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (4-0) W: Center, 56-14 1

2 West Orange-Stark (4-0) W: Silsbee, 36-6 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2) W: Pittsburg, 48-9 3

4 Jasper (5-0) W: Rusk, 42-21 4

5 Bellville (5-0) W: Wharton, 62-7 5

6 China Spring (6-0) W: Gatesville, 58-27 6

7 Gilmer (5-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-13 7

8 Iowa Park (5-1) W: Mineral Wells, 42-14 8

9 Wimberley (6-1) W: Manor New Tech, 88-0 9

10 Salado (6-1) W: Waco Connally, 20-15 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Brock (6-0) W: Whitesboro, 50-7 1

2 Grandview (6-0) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 91-0 2

3 Pottsboro (5-1) W: Commerce, forfeit 3

4 Malakoff (4-2) W: Groesbeck, 35-0 4

5 Shallowater (5-0) W: Lamesa, 52-8 5

6 Yoakum (5-0) W: Boling, 23-3 6

7 Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Mineola, 23-20 7

8 Llano (6-0) W: Comfort, 49-17 9

9 Wall (4-2) W: San Angelo TLC, 72-0 8

10 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-1) W: Early, 46-14 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Canadian (4-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 81-6 1

2 Gunter (6-1) W: Leonard, 29-8 2

3 Daingerfield (5-1) W: Pattonville Prairiland, 57-0 3

4 Poth (6-0) W: George West, 49-10 5

5 East Bernard (6-1) Idle 4

6 Spearman (5-1) Idle 6

7 Franklin (4-2) W: Rogers, 52-35 7

8 Lexington (4-1) W: Riesel, 42-7 8

9 Idalou (4-0) W: Coahoma, 68-22 9

10 Childress (5-1) W: Dimmitt, 52-14 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Shiner (6-0) W: Weimar, 57-14 1

2 Refugio (6-0) W: Three Rivers, 51-7 2

3 Post (6-0) W: Sundown, 51-6 3

4 Lindsay (7-0) W: Tom Bean, 65-0 4

5 Joaquin (6-0) W: San Augustine, 32-28 5

6 San Saba (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 64-6 6

7 Crawford (6-0) W: Hamilton, 51-6 7

8 Timpson (7-0) W: Garrison, 34-6 8

9 San Augustine (3-2) L: Joaquin, 32-28 9

10 Cisco (3-3) W: Winters, 28-14 NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) Idle 1

2 Hamlin (6-0) W: Ralls, 42-22 2

3 Wellington (6-0) W: Shamrock, 44-6 3

4 Windthorst (5-1) Idle 4

5 Wink (7-0) W: Seagraves, 37-14 5

6 Wheeler (5-1) Idle 6

7 Albany (5-1) W: Hico, 55-0 7

8 Christoval (5-1) W: Rocksprings, 32-20 8

9 Falls City (4-2) W: Louise, 47-0 9

10 Vega (5-2) W: Gruver, 49-6 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (7-0) W: Highland, 48-16 1

2 Sterling City (7-0) W: Bronte, 62-0 2

3 Gail Borden County (4-2) W: Jonesboro, 77-31 4

4 Rankin (5-1) Idle 3

5 May (6-1) W: Gorman, 49-0 6

6 Happy (5-1) Idle 5

7 Gilmer Union Hill (6-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 92-46 8

8 Leakey (5-1) Idle 7

9 Knox City (3-2) W: Paducah, 52-6 10

10 Turkey Valley (5-0) W: McLean, 48-0 NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (5-0) W: Rochelle, 47-0 2

3 Matador Motley County (5-1) W: Guthrie, 46-0 3

4 Calvert (4-2) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 30-7 4

5 Jayton (5-1) Idle 7

6 Groom (6-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 90-40 5

7 Klondike (6-0) Idle 6

8 Anton (7-0) W: Whitharral, 67-22 NR

9 Strawn (5-2) W: Bluff Dale, 70-6 9

10 Follett (7-0) W: Lefors, 70-20 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) W: Midland Christian, 34-32 1

2 Fort Worth Nolan (2-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-28 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-2) W: Gadsden County (Fla.), 29-17 3

4 Plano John Paul II (1-1) Idle 4

5 SA Cornerstone (4-1) W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 44-7 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin Veritas (2-0) Idle 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1) W: Cedar Park Summit, 51-48 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (2-1) W: Texas School for the Deaf, 34-30 3

4 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-1) W: Joshua Johnson County, 70-38 5

