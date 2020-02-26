Dunn, Markkanen rally Bulls late to beat Spurs, 98-93

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Kris Dunn scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 23 and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half to stun the San Antonio Spurs 98-93 on Saturday night.

The rally snapped Chicago's three-game skid and ended San Antonio's four-game winning streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which dominated the first half. DeMar DeRozan added 21 points.

Bobby Portis' nine-foot jumper with 1:39 remaining in the game gave Chicago its first lead since a pair of one-point advantages in the opening two minutes of the game.

Dunn added six points in the final 40 seconds to complete the come-from-behind victory for a Bulls team that struggled to gain any momentum in the first half.

Aldridge scored six of the Spurs' first eight points and reached double figures seven minutes into the game.

San Antonio guard Marco Belinelli, who finished with 12 points, made his first four 3-pointers and finished 4 of 5.

The Spurs led 62-43 entering the second half but promptly committed four turnovers in the opening two minutes of the third quarter. The miscues only trimmed the lead to 64-48, but prompted an early timeout by an agitated Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs committed seven turnovers in the second half.

Ryan Arcidiacono finished with 12 points for the Bulls.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago associate head coach Jim Boylen was an assistant coach under Popovich from 2013-15. . Guard Zach LaVine did not travel with the Bulls, missing the game with an injured left ankle. . Forward Jabari Parker was in uniform but did not play.

Spurs: Belinelli has twice made seven 3-pointers in a game this season, the most recent Nov. 19 at New Orleans. . They entered the game shooting 83 percent on free throws, which would be the second-best total in league history if it stands. Boston set the league mark by shooting 83.2 percent in 1990.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Philadelphia on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.