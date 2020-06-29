Early voting begins for Texas Primary runoff election
Early voting for the primary runoff elections begins Monday.
The runoffs were originally scheduled to begin in May – however Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed the election date due to coronavirus concerns.
Voters are encouraged to practice coronavirus safety measures while casting their ballot.
For more information watch the video above.
