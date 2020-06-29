x

Early voting begins for Texas Primary runoff election

4 hours 12 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 6:17 AM June 29, 2020 in News - Local
By: Yuridia Gonzalez

Early voting for the primary runoff elections begins Monday.

The runoffs were originally scheduled to begin in May – however Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed the election date due to coronavirus concerns.

Voters are encouraged to practice coronavirus safety measures while casting their ballot.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days