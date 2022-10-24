Early voting begins, high turnout expected in Cameron County

The first day of early voting has ended.

Cameron County Elections Department says they are preparing for a large voter turnout during the early voting period.

The county's election department administrator, Remi Garza, says they adjusted their planning based on the high voter turnout from 2020.

During the midterm election, they will see about 60% to 70% of that turnout, but they want to prepare for the highest turnout as possible.

Planning included how many poll workers would be at certain locations, how many ballots, booths, pens, and other supplies they needed to order.

They are hoping to see at least anywhere from 50,000 to 60,000 people cast their ballots during the two-week period.

“Cameron County used to see about a 50 percent drop in turnout between a presidential and midterm election, but lately our midterm election has been picking up voters as though it were a presidential election," Garza said. "But now our presidential elections are even having a higher turnout than they’ve had before in the past. We’re sort of adjusting our numbers to make sure that we’re available to meet that demand at the polls.”

Those who want to cast their ballot have to bring an identification.

A driver's license, personal ID, a voter ID, passport, military ID, handgun license, or a US citizenship certificate with photo will be acceptable.

Early voting polling locations open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in Cameron County until Friday.

For more information on polling locations in Cameron County, click here.