Early voting begins in four states
Early voting is already underway in four states.
Many voters will cast ballots by mail — some for the first time. In some parts of the country, though, voters are already experiencing problems.
In Florida, a woman's ballot was returned by the U.S. Postal Service. In New Mexico, more than 14,000 ballots ended up with incorrect names.
Watch the video for the full story.
