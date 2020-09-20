x

Early voting begins in four states

Sunday, September 20 2020

Early voting is already underway in four states.

Many voters will cast ballots by mail — some for the first time. In some parts of the country, though, voters are already experiencing problems.

In Florida, a woman's ballot was returned by the U.S. Postal Service. In New Mexico, more than 14,000 ballots ended up with incorrect names.

Watch the video for the full story.

