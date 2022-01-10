Early voting continues for McAllen District 4 Special Election

Early voting is underway for the McAllen City Commission District 4 race.

Registered voters of McAllen City Commission District 4 can cast their ballot at the Fireman's Pump House, Palm View Community Center, and the Lark Community Center. All locations are open until 6:00 p.m.

The last day to cast an early vote is Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The special election will take place Saturday, Jan. 22.

For more information on early voting locations and the early voting schedule, click here.