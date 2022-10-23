Early voting for November 2022 elections to begin
Early voting for the November 2022 election officially begins Monday and will run through Friday Nov. 4th.
Election day is Tuesday Nov. 8th.
For more information on early voting, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
-
Cameron County elections department seeing mail-in ballots being rejected
-
Better Business Bureau warns Valley residents of new scam tactic on Facebook
-
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
-
Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed